According to the Sun, Premier League clubs have voted in favour of a formal return to training ground from tomorrow, this will see the top-flight move into ‘Stage One’ of their restart plans.

The Sun report that ‘basic’ training will resume from Tuesday, with no more than five players allowed per pitch – the number of players in the training ground will also be limited as it’s said that training times will be ‘staggered’.

This decision was met after the latest video meeting between the top-flight’s twenty clubs.

Clubs also reportedly discussed playing the remaining 92 games at their usual home stadiums rather than neutral venues, a topic which has sparked mass debate over the last few weeks.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United sign six youngsters as coach speaks out on moves Manchester United set to loan out these two promising midfielders next season Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape

The Sun add that obviously only those who have tested negative for the Coronavirus on either Sunday or today will be permitted to train.

Anyone who tests positive will have to self-isolate for seven days.

The Sun report that players will also be subjected to temperature checks and be required to fill in a health questionnaire when they arrive at training grounds.

Boots will be the only equipment that players can leave at their club’s base, all pieces of training apparatus/equipment will be disinfected both before and after use.

Even the group training sessions, which in ‘Stage One’ will be limited to five players, will adhere to social distancing guidelines – with players and coaches have to be at least 2m apart.

Finally, the Sun add that at least four weeks of full training will be needed by clubs before the top-flight can resume, with the earliest possible date of matches returning being June 19 at this moment in time.