Manchester United reportedly have the edge over Real Madrid in the potential battle to clinch the transfer of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening at the back in the near future, despite bringing in Harry Maguire from Leicester City last summer.

Don Balon claim Skriniar could be the centre-back set to come in at Old Trafford, with the Spanish outlet suggesting Man Utd are getting closer to landing the Slovakia international.

It is suggested by Don Balon that Real Madrid may be at a disadvantage in this transfer battle, with the Spanish giants likely to prioritise saving money for the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

United fans will hope this can put them in a strong position to land Skriniar, who could be a bargain if he joins as the Daily Mirror have also linked him with MUFC for around £52.5million.

That’s cheap in today’s market, with prices perhaps likely to fall due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

United fans will hope they can take advantage as they’ll probably be one of the clubs less likely to suffer huge losses.

“Dortmund are in decent form,” – which pundit said this about a team that hasn’t played in two months? Read more to find out.