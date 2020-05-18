Sir Alex Ferguson was apparently ‘incredibly keen’ on signing Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard for Manchester United in 2007.

This is according to Paul Rowles of Stretty News, who claims he recently spoke to a well-respected Man Utd-supporting journalist about the prospect of Gerrard at Old Trafford.

There’s no doubt the former England international was a world class talent at his peak, and would surely have strengthened United if he’d joined during his prime years.

As it is, Gerrard spent most of his career at Liverpool, and did not win as many big trophies as his talent arguably warranted.

Still, it would have been hard for this boyhood Reds fan to have moved to rivals United, as Rowles claims the journalist he spoke to said.

Rowles wrote: “In my period of self isolation, due to my other half testing positive for Coronavirus, I had time on my hands and have really enjoyed casting my net out to get guests for my Love for United feature. An incredibly well respected journalist, who is a huge red and has followed United home and away for over 35 years, kindly agreed to an interview and we had a fantastic 45 minute long conversation.

“Without giving too many spoilers away, we talked rivals and players and he mentioned Steven Gerrard as somebody he’d have loved to have seen wear red, but in Manchester. Perhaps cheekily, but primarily out of exuberant curiosity, off the record I asked if we were ever close to signing him. His reply was that Ferguson was incredibly keen in 2007.

“Looking back, that has substance, as Ferguson strengthened the midfield that summer with Anderson from FC Porto and Gerrard’s international compatriot Owen Hargreaves from Bayern Munich.

“The journalist theorized that Gerrard could have been tempted for purely footballing reasons as United were yards ahead of Liverpool but in truth he would have created hell for his family, coming from a working class part of Liverpool and Liverpool would not entertain any bid from United.

“Could you imagine adding Gerrard to the all-star squad containing Ferdinand and Vidic at their prime, Rooney, Ronaldo and Tevez wreaking havoc up front and Nani, Scholes and Giggs behind them? Jeez.”

United ended up signing Owen Hargreaves and Anderson to bolster their midfield in the summer of 2007, so it perhaps makes sense that Gerrard was also on his radar at that point, but it’s hard to believe it was ever a realistic move.

