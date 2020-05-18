Liverpool returned to training on Monday, as they aim to get back to fitness and ready to play for the six points they need to guarantee a first Premier League title, but one player was notable by his absence.

The Daily Star noted that the first team players had to train individually though it’s expected that group training will be able to take place as from Tuesday, if results of coronavirus testing are all clear.

One player who won’t be returning regardless is error-prone keeper, Loris Karius.

The custodian cancelled his contract with Besiktas earlier this month due to a dispute over unpaid wages according to the Daily Star.

However, as he’s unable to register to play for the Reds again this season, he will not be allowed back to train with his former team-mates.

Given his high-profile errors in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, which arguably saw him shipped out of the club in the first place, it’s unlikely that too many tears will be shed over his absence.