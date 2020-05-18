With Jan Vertonghen’s contract at Tottenham Hotspur due to expire at the end of next month, the north London outfit appear to have found his replacement.

According to Sporten and cited by football.london, Celtic centre-back, Kristoffer Ajer, is being lined up to take the Belgian’s place.

Although he’s expected to cost in the region of £20m according to football.london, that fee isn’t thought to be beyond Tottenham.

The outlet also suggest that Ajer will be looking for a new challenge after Celtic were declared Scottish Premiership champions for the ninth successive season on Monday, the league clubs voting to end the 2019/20 campaign early.

The Norwegian is still just 22 years of age, but has a real commanding presence for one so young. His calm authority in Celtic’s back line has been one of many reasons why they’ve been successful again this season.

Neil Lennon is unlikely to want to break up his team too much, but will have to accept that some big-money offers will come in for some of his star players, Ajer being one.