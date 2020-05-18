Juventus could reportedly look to offload Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot and Gonzalo Higuain this summer in news which could alert Barcelona and Arsenal.

As things stand with the Serie A campaign potentially resuming next month, the Turin giants remain on course to defend their crown as they sit a point clear at the top of the standings with 12 games to be played.

In turn, it appears as though Maurizio Sarri has found a decent balance in the squad, as they also remain in contention for the Coppa Italia and Champions League.

However, there could be some notable exits this summer as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, that Pjanic, Rabiot and Higuain could all be on their way out of the club ahead of next season.

Higuain has bagged eight goals and eight assists in 34 games as he has played an important role this year, but as he prepares to turn 33 later this year, perhaps a long-term replacement is needed in that department.

Meanwhile, Pjanic has also been instrumental with 32 appearances to his name but turns 31 next year, although in contrast Rabiot has struggled having featured just 24 times with many of those outings coming off the bench, albeit the Frenchman remains a classy option with plenty of quality to offer.

Nevertheless, whether they are regular starters or quality options to keep depth in the squad, it’s arguably a questionable decision to let such experienced and talented options leave Turin any time soon unless capable replacements are being lined up to fill those voids, but they might not be short of interest.

As noted by Goal.com, Pjanic has been heavily linked to a potential swap deal which would see him head to Barcelona, while Arsenal have been paired with an interest in Rabiot along with Manchester United, as per the Sun.

With that in mind, if Juve plan to raise funds to bring in fresh options who suit Sarri’s ideas and plans better moving forward, then offloading the trio could have its benefits but time will tell if exits do indeed materialise.