Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz carried on where he’d left off before the Bundesliga season was curtailed against Werder Bremen.

The youngster, a Man United target according to Sport Bild and cited by the Daily Express, had already scored one and seen Werder quickly level after some poor marking at a corner, but just a couple of minutes later, the striker was in for his second, a wonderful header from a free-kick.

His sharpness and intelligence of movement has seen him become one of European football’s hottest properties, and it’s easy to understand why on this sort of goalscoring form.