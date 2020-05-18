German starlet Kai Havertz has wasted absolutely no time in picking up where he left off when football was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic by opening the scoring for Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen.

A ball was floated into Moussa Diaby on the right wing and the tricky attacker charged down to the byline before lofting a cross into the box, Havertz was left unmarked and free to head the ball into the back of the net.

The Germany international took a late hit from a defender after his effort, leaving him unable to celebrate his opener for a little while.

According to the Express via Sport Bild, both Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in the 20-year-old talent.

Take a look at the versatile attacker’s opener below:

Star power on show ? Kai Havertz picks up where he left off with a goal 27 minutes into Leverkusen's return to action! Superb wing play from Moussa Diaby ?#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/Am6LaYixYN — ?? Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport.

It’s easy to see why Havertz is being linked with so many top clubs, he’s picked up right where he left off by bagging for Leverkusen, making this his 11th goal of the season.

The ace’s versatility will certainly appeal to top clubs, Havertz is starring in a centre-forward role this evening, but has spent most of his career as a versatile attacking midfielder.