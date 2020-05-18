Video: Tammy Abraham sends message to incoming Chelsea signing ahead of summer arrival

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has featured on a video for Hakim Ziyech ahead of his summer switch to join the Blues from Ajax.

NOS Sport put together a compilation of video messages for the 27-year-old as he prepares to leave Amsterdam and head for Chelsea this summer to start a new chapter in his career.

From former teammates to new ones, several familiar faces wished him well and Abraham also made a guest appearance as he sent a message to Ziyech ahead of his arrival in west London.

“Hi Hakim, it’s Tammy here. I just want to wish you all the best for the rest of the season. Can’t wait for you to come and join us. You know I’m ready, man. Can’t wait to see you, bro. Take care.”

While it was evidently recorded before the decision to cancel the Eredivisie campaign, the video was only released this week and it’s clear to see why Abraham would be excited about the prospect of lining up alongside the Moroccan international given his creativity and assists tally during his time at Ajax.

He’ll hope to strike up a real understanding and threatening partnership with him next season, although with plenty left to play for this campaign when it restarts, Ziyech will hope that he can showcase his talents on the biggest stages again next year.