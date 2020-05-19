Arsenal are leading the race to sign Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kokcu, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 19-year-old Kokcu is seen as an ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil and Mikel Arteta is vying to sign the youngster from the Dutch club, according to the report.

Mundo Deportivo report that Arteta is ready for Arsenal to pay between €20-30million for Kokcu, who looks to have the potential to be an ideal long-term replacement for ageing and out-of-form star Mesut Ozil.

The report states that Feyenoord don’t want to sell their prized asset, but the significant financial impact of the coronavirus on the Eredivisie club is likely to see them shift their stance on keeping hold of the player.

Kokcu has two goals and six assists to his name for Feyenoord this season and would slot right into the Arsenal side serving as an attacking midfielder in the number 10 role just behind the striker.

Arsenal have not had the best season and surely need to give new manager Arteta the funds to make changes to a squad that currently looks unlikely to even qualify for the Europa League next season.