Arsenal linked with £13m player swap deal with Euro giants to offload loanee

Arsenal could reportedly be offered an opportunity to snap up Justin Kluivert as part of a deal with Roma for the permanent exit of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a productive stint in the Italian capital as despite his campaign being disrupted by injury, he has still managed six goals and four assists in 20 appearances.

It’s unclear if he will join Roma on a permanent basis this summer as if they fail to qualify for the Champions League coupled with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it could severely limit their spending.

In turn, the Metro note via reports in Italy that Arsenal could be offered the chance to sign Kluivert as part of a deal with Roma to see Mkhitaryan move on permanently with agent Mino Raiola said to be looking to manufacture the agreement.

It’s suggested that the proposal would be for Mkhitaryan to swap clubs with Kluivert, and Arsenal would pay £11m-£13m to the Giallorossi on top of that.

The Dutch ace, 21, joined the Italian giants in 2018 and has yet to fully hit the peak of his talents as he has managed just nine goals and 10 assists in 62 appearances following on from his breakout stint at Ajax.

Nevertheless, given his age, he still has his entire career ahead of him, and so it remains to be seen if he fits into Mikel Arteta’s plans to strengthen his squad this summer and addresses a potential area he was looking at that needed improvement.

If he does, then that could help secure a deal between the two clubs. If not, then Arteta may have a decision to make on Mkhitaryan instead this summer as to whether he stays at Arsenal or moves on again as the Spanish tactician looks to stamp his mark on the side.

Given the Armenian International left prior to his arrival at the Emirates, time will tell if he could yet decide to work with him in north London next season if a permanent switch to Roma fails to materialise.

