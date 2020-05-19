Arsenal have been given some surprising transfer advice from ex-Gunner Jeremie Aliadiere, as he believes they absolutely have to sell top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been a world class performer in his time at the Emirates Stadium, and many would surely put him up there with the finest forwards in world football.

Still, Arsenal have a decision to make on Aubameyang’s future as he’s heading towards the final year of his contract with the Gunners.

This puts the north London giants under pressure to cash in on the 30-year-old while they still can, though many fans would surely also want the club to consider simply letting him stay another year before leaving on a free.

Arsenal surely won’t make much money out of letting Aubameyang go now, and would be losing a top player that they’d struggle to replace without spending a huge amount.

Aliadiere, however, clearly feels it is a simple decision for his old club and that they ‘100 per cent’ need to sell their top scorer.

He told Goal: “They’ve got to sell him, 100 per cent.

“Arsenal can’t keep losing players on a free. To be honest, I still can’t believe we’ve again got a top player, our captain, going into the summer only having one year left on his contract.

“For me, it has to be sorted when he gets to two years. Last summer he should have signed a deal or been sold. Because when you get down to one year left, in a player’s mind there is a difference.”

Aliadiere went on to criticise the way AFC have handled the situation, saying: “I just think it’s wrong management yet again. It should be sorted at two years. You should not let a player end up with a year left on his contract, especially a player like Aubameyang. It’s not right.

“I just think players are playing on it, they keep letting negotiations drag on and the next thing you know, he’s just got one year left.

“And now, how much are we going to sell him for with one year left? Arsenal are in the worst position you can imagine again because you’ve got a top quality player who assures you of 20-25 Premier League goals a season who is one year away from leaving on a free.

“Or, he gets sold to Barcelona or Real Madrid and for what? How much can you expect for him now? Nothing compared to what if you’d sold him last summer. They could have asked for £100 million.”