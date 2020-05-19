Former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski has aimed a dig at former Gunners manager Unai Emery by discussing quite how much the team has improved under new boss Mikel Arteta.

The north London giants replaced Emery with Arteta back in December, and while it would be a lie to say Arsenal are back to where they want to be, it does seem clear that the new man at the helm has been able to have a positive impact.

Podolski certainly thinks so, saying he thinks the team has more fight and discipline now, and is more well organised.

The former Germany international spoke about Mesut Ozil in particular, saying the former Real Madrid man will be faring better for having Arteta coaching him, as they played together a few years ago.

Podolski suggests this will give the new manager a better understanding of Ozil’s talents, with the 34-year-old insisting Ozil is still a great player and that there’s no discussion to be had there.

“There is no discussion for me, he is a great player,” Podolski told Sky Sports. “Sometimes there is a problem with a coach or there could be an injury, things that happen in football and you have to deal with this situation sometimes.

“I think it’s a better fit than before (Ozil and Arteta). They have played together and know each other. Ozil is back on the pitch and the games I have seen he is doing much better than with the former coach.

“Sometimes you have a coach and you can not deal with him. He can have a different view of football. Arteta is back at Arsenal and you see the team is much more organised, more fight and discipline.

“I hope they can build a good team for the next couple of years. They can do it but they have to work together.”