Arsenal star loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan has strongly suggested he wants to continue in Italy playing for Roma.

The Armenian attacking midfielder was loaned out to Serie A outfit Roma in 2019 and is now seeking a permanent move away from the Emirates to continue playing in Rome.

Despite niggling injury worries, Mkhitaryan has made 17 appearances for Roma and scored six goals for the club this season.

Mkhitaryan might not have hit the heights he achieved while playing for Borussia Dortmund and spectacularly flopped at the Emirates, but the 31-year-old attacker wants to remain in his current surroundings rather than move back to London to play for Arsenal.

“Since the first day I arrived here in Rome, I feel very good in the club, in the city, and of course it would be nice to stay here,” he told the programme in the video below, as translated by Goal.

“The main target will be the Champions League, other wins and titles.

“People underestimate Serie A, the Italian league, but it’s more than interesting to play here. The league is getting better and better, and last year’s transfers speak for themselves.

“I do not have a lot of time left until the end of my football career, but I’m pretty sure that I’m doing my best to achieve more, because at the end of your football career everyone will remember what you have done for the club, what titles you have won.

“It’s very important to leave a positive note by winning a trophy or doing something good for the club.

“I always had a dream to play in the best European leagues and the best European clubs. And I’ve fulfilled my dream.

“I’m working hard and mixing my talent with hard work. It’s not always easy, but sometimes you must make a sacrifice.”

While the Armenian midfielder is now nearing the end of his career, it’s a prerogative for the player to have some stability and taking the player’s recent comments into account, he is much better off playing in the Serie A where he is comfortable.

However, a permanent move for Mkhitaryan to Roma is yet to be agreed between the Italian outfit and Arsenal, with both clubs likely to take a significant hit due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.