Barcelona star midfielder Ivan Rakitic says he wants to hold talks regarding his future at the club with widespread speculation suggesting a departure for the Croatian from Camp Nou.

Rakitic wants a conversation with someone from Barcelona’s hierarchy regarding his future with continuous speculation linking him with a move away from the Catalan giants.

The Croatian midfielder is currently preparing for the restart of the 2019/20 La Liga season following the coronavirus suspension.

Nevertheless, the midfielder has been linked in recent times to be part of a swap deal between Juventus and Barcelona as reported in Sport, for the transfer of Bosnian ace Miralem Pjanic.

“I have become used to my name coming out, it is not new,” Rakitic told Spanish outlet COPE, as translated by Goal.

“It would be nice to be in touch. I had it with Abidal, but it was more to talk about going back to work. I don’t have any negative thoughts.

“You can always talk to me. I am happy to go back to training and to wear the Barca shirt again.

“It is not only in recent times, I have been in the same situation for two or three years.

“Nothing changes for me. I really want to prepare for the return. A few games remain and for that I want to be at the highest level.

“The rest will be seen. When I sign a contract it is with the idea of fulfilling it.”

It’s certain that Rakitic would like some clarity regarding is future and if his comments are taken into account, he wants to continue playing for Barcelona and see out his contract rather than move away from the Nou Camp.

However, given that Rakitic is 32 years old, Barcelona could use the former Sevilla man as a makeweight for their impending transfer business because of the financial impact of the coronavirus afflicting the Catalan club.