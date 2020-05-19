This season has been so successful for Liverpool that you could understand it if Jurgen Klopp simply ran with the same squad again next season, but it’s important not to stand still.

Their front three of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino is fantastic, but they can’t play in every single game and injuries or poor form will strike eventually, so it makes sense to add some more quality going forward.

A report from Bild via Sports Illustrated has suggested that Man City winger Leroy Sane was being targeted for a move to Anfield, but it doesn’t sound likely.

They say that he’s got no interest in making that move because he has his heart set on returning to Germany to sign for Bayern Munich.

On top of that it’s worth remembering that Liverpool and Man City have been the only two title contenders in recent years, so it would be a surprise if City let a quality player join a direct rival.

Sane has been out for a considerable amount of time through injury and pace was always a huge part of his game, so it will be interesting to see if he recovers well and gets straight back to his previous level.

It could be a risk for Bayern to sign him now without seeing him play following that injury, but it could also knock a few million off the price tag too.