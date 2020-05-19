Chelsea loanee Victor Moses is reportedly only likely to remain at Inter beyond this season if they agree on a renewal of his loan switch for next year.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 29-year-old joined the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan deal in January, with the agreement including an option for the Italian giants to make it a permanent move.

Prior to the season being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the versatile ace made seven appearances for Inter having been reunited with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte after their previous successful spell together.

However, doubts are emerging over the likelihood of him staying at the San Siro permanently, with Calciomercato reporting, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, that the only way he will extend his stint with the Serie A giants is if they renew his loan agreement for another season.

It’s suggested that Chelsea value Moses at around €10m, and so with the threat of a financial fallout from the pandemic, it could lead to less spending this summer and Inter may opt against splashing out on Moses.

If that’s the case, he could see himself back at Chelsea this summer, with Frank Lampard facing a fresh decision on whether or not to keep him involved in his plans or to look for another solution to offload him again.

Moses will see his current contract with the Blues expire in 2021, and so a decision will likely be needed either way for Chelsea to avoid losing him for nothing in just over a year’s time.

With that in mind, perhaps agreeing on a contract extension and then sending him back to Inter on loan could be a sensible strategy and a solution which arguably suits all concerned.

However, it’s not the first time that’s been touted, with FCInterNews.it noting earlier this month that it would be difficult to see the pieces fall into place for that to materialise.

In turn, there is seemingly a lot of uncertainty over how the future will play out for Moses.

