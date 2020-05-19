Despite constant speculation in the press about big transfers happening this Summer, it’s starting to feel like clubs are trying to focus on keeping their current squads together first.

With so much financial uncertainty it makes sense that clubs will need to cut back wherever possible, so it means that any opportunity to save money will be encouraged.

That could also extend to signing second and third choice goalkeepers, so it it’s understandable that Chelsea have decided to keep Willy Caballero around for another season.

As reported by the Sun, he was expected to leave at the end of the season when his contract was due to expire, but the club have decided to extend his contract instead.

They go on to state that the prospect of the league being played into the Summer has played a big factor here. In theory he could’ve left when his deal ended even if the season was still going, and that could’ve left Chelsea with a serious issue.

The position is still a problem with it being painfully clear that Frank Lampard doesn’t rate Kepa, but Caballero is a solid back up who won’t let them down.

It will be interesting to see if they try and sign a more established keeper to take over from Kepa in the Summer window, but at least the number 2 spot is secure for another year.