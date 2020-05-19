Many Arsenal fans are seemingly convinced that the club have dropped a hint that Bukayo Saka is set to sign a new contract extension with the Gunners.

The 18-year-old has been a major positive for Arsenal so far this season, as he has made his breakthrough and established himself as a key figure in the first-team squad.

Saka has made 29 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing nine assists, while he has also filled in at left-back due to injuries and excelled in that role too.

There has been concern over his future at the Emirates though as his current contract runs until 2021, and the last thing that Arsenal need is for him to enter the final 12 months of that deal which would naturally raise concerns and questions over his long-term future in north London.

However, while it’s by no means an official announcement from the club, many fans believe that Arsenal have dropped a big hint on Instagram that contract news might be on the way in the not too distant future as the Gunners put up a string of Instagram posts dedicated to the youngster and the impact he’s made thus far.

As seen in the comments section on all four posts, it was flooded with Arsenal fans adamant that he’s about to sign a new contract, with some of their replies noted below courtesy of the Metro, with the club’s caption of: ‘Just getting started’ on one of their posts getting them particularly excited.

‘Does this mean he signing a new deal?!’ @zacklilleyy replied.

‘New contract hint!,’ @arsenal.way responded.

‘Contract extension incoming ;),’ @thearsenalrepublic said.

‘Oh he defo signed,’ @daniel.cracknell responded.

‘Contract signed from the look of things,’ @jdm.014 said.

‘Clearly hinting at something,’ @alex.vale. responded.

‘This better be a way of you telling us that he’s gonna sign a contract,’ @fred.300 replied.

That was just a handful of the comments left, as Arsenal fans seem convinced that the focus on Saka on Tuesday can only mean one thing.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are said to be interested and monitoring his situation as per the Metro report above, and so it would be a double blow if Arsenal lost a bright young prospect to a direct rival.

However, while it remains to be seen if this is indeed a build up to an official announcement, many Arsenal fans believe that they might not have too much to worry about for much longer…

