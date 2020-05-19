Barcelona could reportedly be handed a major fitness boost in 10 days as Luis Suarez is closing in on getting the all-clear from the medical staff after his injury blow.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 33-year-old underwent surgery in January after sustaining a knee injury, with the report at the time suggesting that he was set for a four-month spell on the sidelines.

That would have seen him miss a significant and important part of the campaign, but with the coronavirus pandemic suspending the season in March, he could yet feature before it’s concluded.

Suarez was still proving to be an influential figure prior to his setback, as he has 14 goals and 11 assists in just 23 appearances so far this campaign.

In turn, coach Quique Setien will undoubtedly hope he’s back at his disposal when the season resumes as the Catalan giants remain in the hunt for the La Liga title and the Champions League.

As reported by Sport, it’s noted that the Uruguayan stalwart is set to be discharged in 10 days as he continues to work both with the group and individually over the last two consecutive days in the final part of his rehabilitation and recovery process.

It’s specifically added that his recovery is going well, but if he can prove his fitness and avoid any late setbacks in the coming week or so, he’ll finally get discharged and will be free to train as normal with the rest of the group on a daily basis.

Naturally, Barcelona will want to be cautious with him at this stage, as ultimately it would be a bitter blow for all concerned if he were to push too hard and suffer a setback. In turn, it sounds as though Suarez is being managed sensibly and is gradually edging closer to being given the green light to step up his fitness work and try to be available for Setien as soon as games resume.

As noted by the Guardian, it has been suggested that La Liga is looking at returning to action in mid-June, and so that could give Suarez enough time to be at Setien’s disposal with 11 league games to play still.

