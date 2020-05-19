Inter make offer on personal terms to €50m+ rated starlet also eyed by Juventus, AC Milan

Inter have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali as they have submitted an offer on personal terms to the talented starlet.

The 20-year-old impressed last season as he played a key role in Brescia’s promotion from Serie B, and he has continued to shine this year despite their struggles in the top flight.

With one goal and five assists in 24 outings, coupled with his overall classy play on the ball in midfield with his passing range, technical quality and composure all leading to early comparisons with Andrea Pirlo given the similarities in their respective games and appearance, there is little doubt that Tonali has a bright future ahead of him as he also already has three caps for Italy to his name.

However, there are seemingly doubts over how long he will remain at Brescia, as Calciomercato report that Inter have made their move by offering him a five-year contract worth €2m plus bonuses per season, via his agent.

While that could put them at an advantage as they have pushed to reach an agreement with the player at least, it’s added that they haven’t yet agreed on a deal with Brescia, which will naturally be a major obstacle. It’s suggested that they are demanding €50m+ for Tonali and aren’t interested in a player exchange deal, while Juventus and AC Milan are specifically mentioned as being interested in the talented ace too but could now be behind their rivals in the chase.

It’s unclear if Inter’s touted offer is enough to convince Tonali over a move to the Nerazzurri and to snub any rival offers, but much will still naturally depend on their ability to reach an agreement with Brescia as they will surely not want to lose such an important and prized asset for anything less than the value that they believe he holds.

Calciomercato add that Inter could put a €40m loan with an obligation to buy deal on the table along with bonuses, but it remains to be seen if that’s enough to convince Brescia to green light an exit.

With Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura set to see their contracts expire this season, midfield reinforcements are needed at Milan. Given the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira and others are on the wrong side of 30, Juventus perhaps need a long-term solution in that department.

However, both clubs may need to move quickly to avoid missing out to Inter if they believe Tonali is the ideal fix.

