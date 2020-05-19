Juventus face competition from AC Milan as Italian giants set sights on Brazilian starlet

AC Milan are reportedly also keen on Santos starlet Kaio Jorge amid talk that Juventus and other European sides have identified him as a possible target.

The 18-year-old has made a positive impression early on in his career having come through the ranks at Santos to make his breakthrough for the first-team while also representing Brazil at U15 and U17 level.

With seven goals in 11 caps for the latter, he has shown some promising signs for such a young player, and it appears as though he has already attracted attention from Europe.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Milan have joined Juventus in holding an interest in Jorge, while it’s also added that other top European clubs are said to be keen on him too.

With a lack of quality depth behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the current squad aside from Rafael Leao who can also play up front, it’s easy to see why the Rossoneri would be interested in possible attacking reinforcements moving forward. Given their recent transfer activity, they seemingly have a strategy to sign talented young players as seen with the likes of Leao, Ismael Bennacer and Theo Hernandez.

As for Juve, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain now 35 and 32 respectively, they could be looking for a long-term solution in that department.

Jorge could fit the bill for both clubs, albeit he’d be a gamble at this early stage in his career as he has yet to prove himself at the top level and remains inexperienced.

Add the difficulty of having to adapt and settle in a new country, culture, league and squad, either club or a rival would arguably have to be entirely convinced in his ability to become a top player in the coming years if they wish to prise him away from Santos in the near future.

Kaio Jorge found the net on his Copa Libertadores debut this week ?pic.twitter.com/iRacHhJtxH — Goal (@goal) March 5, 2020

