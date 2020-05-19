Juventus face having to pay €50m for Premier League star to bolster attacking options

Juventus have reportedly been told that it could cost them up to €50m to prise Raul Jimenez away from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

The 29-year-old has had a stellar campaign so far this year, scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists in 44 appearances for the Premier League outfit as they remain in contention to qualify for Europe next season.

Jimenez signed for Wolves back in 2018 and having now taken his overall tally to 39 goals in just 88 outings, he has shown an ability to score goals consistently at a high level which has seemingly resulted in interest growing from elsewhere.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that talks have been held between Juventus and agent Jorge Mendes over the Mexican international.

While that sounds promising from a Bianconeri perspective, it’s added that he’ll likely cost around €50m, and so it remains to be seen if that price-tag is out of their reach and will force them to consider alternative options to bolster their frontline.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain now 35 and 32 respectively, the reigning Serie A champions and coach Maurizio Sarri could be thinking about a longer-term plan to have a physical presence up top to lead the line for them and to allow Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and others to play off a target man.

Jimenez could provide that and so it seems like a sensible transfer strategy to identify him as a possible target as although he’s now 29 himself, he could provide a key option in the final third in the coming years.

Nevertheless, that is a hefty fee to pay for any player, and particularly with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic to consider too, time will tell if it’s enough to force Juventus to consider other options.

—

“Bolton away finished Piqué’s career at United. He was young and got bullied there. I always remember Vidic would be in the gym for two or three days before Bolton, pumping himself up.” – Wayne Rooney. READ MORE…

—