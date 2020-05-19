Juventus have turned down a £66m bid from Barcelona for defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Barcelona reportedly missed the chance to sign De Ligt from Ajax in the summer and the defender went on to sign for Juventus instead.

However, according to the report, De Ligt is a long term target for the Catalan club, but is happy in Turin and well settled in Italy and the Old Lady have no plans to sell him.

De Ligt and Merih Demiral are viewed as long term successors to Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini with both defenders deemed as stars of the future and Juventus don’t want to part with the young duo.

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici moved quickly to sign De Ligt in the summer after Ajax’s superb run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Nevertheless, despite interest from Barcelona, De Ligt has pledged his future to Juventus and is keen on performing well for the Italian outfit after joining the Turin club only last summer.