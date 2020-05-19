Liverpool’s interest in a surprising and highly ambitious transfer swoop for Manchester City star Leroy Sane has been confirmed by reliable journalist Christian Falk.

Responding to transfer speculation from notorious Twitter account indykaila, Falk confirmed that Liverpool have held an interest in signing Sane, even though the move never really looked realistic and the Germany international’s preference is only for a move to Bayern Munich…

True: @LFC was interested in @LeroySane19. BUT: @LeroySane19 knows that as a player from @ManCity cannot switch to @LFC . he wouldn't do that to fans. therefore the transfer was never an option for him. moreover: @LeroySane19 only wants to go to @FCBayern https://t.co/LpGHPo7XSa — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 18, 2020

Sane could no doubt have been a terrific signing for LFC, with the 24-year-old showing his class in his Premier League career so far and looking like a player who could be an ideal fit under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Still, it’s also unsurprising that Sane felt he couldn’t leave City for one of their biggest rivals, as Falk claims.

It will be interesting to see if the former Schalke man can get his return to the Bundesliga and continue to shine with Bayern.

His potential exit would be a loss for the Premier League, though, as he’s truly been a joy to watch for City in one of the most impressive teams ever seen in English football.