Real Madrid have reportedly identified two signings to come in and form their new-look front three to eventually help replace the legendary ‘BBC’ trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

According to AS, Los Blancos are already working on future deals for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The plan seems to be that those two would move to the Bernabeu and play alongside Eden Hazard, who could yet have a great impact at Real Madrid despite a slow start since his move from Chelsea last summer.

This could be a blow for Liverpool, however, who have recently been strongly linked with PSG forward Mbappe by French outlet Le 10 Sport.

This would be a hugely ambitious deal for the Reds, but if they pull it off it could truly help them establish their place among the world’s elite for years to come.

Real Madrid, though, are not a team any player would find it easy to turn down, so if he’s being lined up by the Spanish giants it might now be an uphill task for Liverpool to win the race for his signature.

