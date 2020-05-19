Video: Carragher makes surprise claim about relegation despite suggesting Liverpool would deserve title if season not finished

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained that he doesn’t feel it would be fair to relegate teams if the Premier League season cannot be finished.

Responding to the news in Scotland yesterday that saw the campaign ended early and Celtic given the title while Hearts were relegated, Carragher suggested it was probably fair that Celtic were declared champions.

"It is unfair for teams to be relegated without finishing the season"@Carra23 looks at how relegation could be solved – but if games are completed then the Premier League bottom 3? should go down ? Watch the #SkyFootballShow on Sky Sports News now pic.twitter.com/piO4fnAM1C — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2020

Being a former Liverpool player, this presumably means he’s hinting the Reds should also get the title if the English top flight cannot be completed.

Some will no doubt feel Carragher is being a little inconsistent here as he argues there shouldn’t be relegation but that handing out titles is fine.