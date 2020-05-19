We’re starting to see that players aren’t just taking money and recent success into account when they select their next club – looking at how the treat their players is huge too.

While it might be tempting to join the team with the biggest reputation, if they have no history of developing talent and showing patience with their younger players then it may not be the best move for them.

One player who could face that situation soon is Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, who’s having another impressive season and looks ready to step up to the next level.

A report from Goal.com has indicated that Liverpool have been strongly linked with him, while the two biggest names in German football are also interested.

They looked at some comments from former German international Jens Nowotny, and he doesn’t think that Bayern Munich would be the best choice:

“To fulfill his potential, the next step is very, very important. He has to ask himself questions: are there clubs where he can develop if there is a possible change? Or are there only clubs where he has to arrive and function as a finished player?”

“He could develop at Bayern Munich, but he would have to win his chance to play first and foremost. That works better for some clubs than for others. For a young player, Borussia Dortmund may be better than Bayern Munich in terms of club and environment.”

It’s an opinion that could make a lot of sense, as Dortmund have helped to develop attacking talents like Mario Gotze, Ousmane Dembele and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in recent years, while Erling Haaland looks to be going the same way.

It’s still not clear where he will decide to go, but it will be interesting to see what he decides is best for his own future.