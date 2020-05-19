We’ve rounded up the latest Liverpool FC transfer news in one place as Reds gossip continues to hot up…

According to a shock claim by Christian Falk, Liverpool hold an interest in signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, though he’s most likely heading to Bayern Munich.

The Germany international has been a big hit in the Premier League and would surely be a superb signing for Liverpool, even if a move looks unrealistic.

Falk claims Sane was unsure about leaving City for rivals Liverpool and is now only likely to leave the Etihad Stadium for a move back to the Bundesliga with Bayern.

Elsewhere, there’s an update on the Kalidou Koulibaly transfer saga as Liverpool have been linked with the Napoli defender.

However, it looks like the interest from LFC has sparked Manchester United to get back into the running to land the world class Senegal international.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Koulibaly’s signature, but he’d be an immense partner for Virgil van Dijk and help cement the Reds’ dominance in the Premier League and Champions League.

Finally, Real Madrid are looking at both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – but they can’t decide which one to sign.

Reports claim the Spanish giants are torn, with manager Zinedine Zidane favouring a move for Mane, while club president Florentino Perez prefers Salah.