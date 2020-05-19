Manchester City are reportedly confident of agreeing a short-term contract extension for star player David Silva.

The Premier League could be set to resume in June, but Silva had been heading towards the end of his deal with City, which would see him leave the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer on June 30.

However, according to ESPN, the reigning champions are hopeful of tying Silva down to a short-term extension so that the veteran Spaniard can see out the extended 2019/20 campaign this summer.

It would be a big boost for City if they could keep the 34-year-old, who has been one of the most important players of the club’s modern history.

Some other players will no doubt be in similar situations and clubs could do well to work on similar short-term extensions so that they can continue to play for them as the season is extended into the summer.

The Premier League has been suspended for over two months now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Bundesliga returned over the weekend and it looks like we could soon see a return for English football.