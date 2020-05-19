Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has suggested handing United’s iconic number seven shirt to Red Devils target Jadon Sancho, according to a report in the Metro.

The Old Trafford outfit have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Sancho this summer and the player would command a hefty price tag in excess of £100m, according to the Metro report.

The 20-year-old has been excellent for Dortmund this season and has scored 17 goals and notched up 17 assists for the German club this campaign.

United’s iconic number seven shirt has been previously worn by the likes of star names such as Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But as iconic as the United number seven shirt is, recent players who donned the shirt have spectacularly flopped at Old Trafford.

The recent flops who wore the number seven shirt at Old Trafford include the likes of Memphis Depay, Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez.

However, Ferdinand believes Sancho would flourish as United’s new number seven and that he has the character to thrive from the pressure it brings.

Speaking about handing Sancho the iconic shirt, Ferdinand said:

“Yes, I would, he’s that type of character.

“He’s got an arrogance about him, it’s what you want on a football pitch, they’d embrace that.

“So yes, I’d give it to him and put that pressure right on his shoulders!

“Sancho would add in that extra little bit of someone who can draw.

“I think having someone who can draw two or three players to them out of position, giving other players space, is what Man United have missed for a while.” he added.

The Red Devils are widely tipped to sign Sancho this summer, however, a transfer to Old Trafford is yet to materialise despite heavy speculation surrounding the intended move.

Nevertheless, it’s certain that Sancho would be the ideal next number seven at Manchester United.