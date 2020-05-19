Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira is set to return to the club from his loan spell at Hearts following the Scottish Premiership season being ended early.

The 23-year-old’s future is not a great deal clearer, though, with the Manchester Evening News reporting on his potential struggles ahead at Man Utd.

Pereira had been dropped by Hearts after some unconvincing form, and he faces plenty of competition for a first-team place at Old Trafford, particularly with the recent rise of Dean Henderson, who has had a hugely impressive spell out on loan at Sheffield United.

Still, it remains to be seen what will happen with Pereira in the weeks and months ahead as he finds himself back from Hearts but most likely without any opportunity to play for his parent club.

Pereira had been tipped for big things at United, with the MEN noting how highly former manager Jose Mourinho rated him.

It would take something special for him to get his chance now, however, and he’ll surely need another loan spell in order to play again soon.

That’s easier said than done, however, as the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the footballing schedule into crisis and may well limit his options for some time as the start of next season could quite likely be delayed in most countries.