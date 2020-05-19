Man Utd are reportedly interested in Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder with speculation linking him with an exit from the Ligue 1 giants this summer.

The 29-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign prior to the season being ended early, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists in 31 appearances after joining Monaco from Sevilla last summer.

Further, he has two goals in eight caps for France, as he looks to have a key role to play for both club and country moving forward.

However, question marks are seemingly being raised over his future at Monaco, with ESPN reporting that the club could be forced to sell players this summer as they have financial troubles to consider.

It’s added that after paying €30m to sign him, Monaco believe that they can recoup that outlay on the French international, while It’s suggested that Man Utd have a concrete interest in him to bolster their attacking options, with Moussa Dembele and Victor Osimhen possible alternative targets.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at his disposal, it remains unclear what the future holds for Odion Ighalo when his loan spell ends this summer as time will tell if he’s done enough to earn a permanent switch to Old Trafford.

If not, that could leave the Red Devils short up top in their bid to compete on multiple fronts, and although Rashford in particular has impressed this season in terms of being a consistent goalscorer, they could arguably do with another striker to offer them a clinical presence in that department.

Ben Yedder has shown this season that he’s capable of providing that kind of boost, but time will tell if Man Utd settle on him being their ideal addition to the squad, and if they can agree terms with Monaco on a transfer fee.

€30m or more is a lot of money for a player who turns 30 in August, but whether it’s his quality or experience that will be crucial attributes to add to the squad to give the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba a target to find in the box, it could prove to be a sensible signing regardless to give them a more immediate lift.

