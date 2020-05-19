Manchester United will be one of the Premier League clubs to resume training soon as we hopefully edge towards a Premier League return.

In the mean time, however, much of their activity will be off the pitch as the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t stop the transfer gossip from flowing.

First up, United have been given a potential boost in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund scoring sensation Erling Haaland as Real Madrid have pulled out of the deal.

According to the latest reports from Spain, Los Blancos have decided not to make Haaland a priority as they’re focusing on other areas of their squad and want to give Luka Jovic more of a chance to improve after a slow start to life at the Bernabeu.

Red Devils fans will hope this now puts them in pole position to sign the prolific 19-year-old, who was also targeted by them back in January.

Elsewhere, United are also lining up another potential Bundesliga raid…

Reports claim MUFC are among the many Premier League teams eyeing up Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea.

The 27-year-old has impressed in recent times and could undoubtedly be another strong candidate to come in up front at Old Trafford.

Finally, Rio Ferdinand has spoken about the Jadon Sancho transfer saga and says he wants to see the England international get the famous number 7 shirt at United.

Read here for Ferdinand’s comments on why he thinks the 20-year-old would thrive with the pressure of taking that legendary shirt number.