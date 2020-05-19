It seems safe to say that lots of players would be happy to return to normality with a return to training, but that might be especially true for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Chelsea star has been all over the news recently, with a report appearing in The Guardian to suggest the police had been called after an incident involving a woman at his home, with the forward also breaking lockdown rules to see her.

On top of that, the report went on to suggest that he may have to miss Chelsea training as a result.

It turns out that’s not the case, after Chelsea’s official website showed some images of the players back in training, and Hudson-Odoi was clearly there taking part:

It still sounds like legal proceedings are ongoing and it’s not clear what the outcome will be, but this does appear to be a positive sign for the player.