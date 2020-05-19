Real Madrid could face key decision as interest builds in €50m-rated star with Zidane keen on stay

Ahead of his return to Real Madrid this summer when his loan spell ends, interest is said to be building in defensive ace Achraf Hakimi with Inter linked with a swoop too.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund for the last two seasons, as he has continued to impress having established himself as a key figure in the side with 10 goals and 17 assists in 66 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

His deal will expire this summer though, and provided a permanent switch to Dortmund isn’t agreed upon, it will seemingly raise fresh question marks over his future at Real Madrid.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that Inter are the latest side to show interest in the talented youngster, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also said to be keen.

It won’t be cheap for any of the European giants in question though, as it’s added Hakimi is valued at €50m by Los Blancos, while it’s suggested that Zinedine Zidane wants him to stay next season and challenge Dani Carvajal for a starting berth on the right side of the defence.

Where things could get complicated though is that Mundo Deportivo add Hakimi wants to have a more prominent role if he is to stay at Real Madrid, and so if the club can’t assurance him of that, it could lead to doubts over his future in the Spanish capital.

Given Carvajal turns 29 next year, it would surely make sense for the club to consider their long-term plan in that department and avoid losing a top talent in Hakimi, if they believe that he is capable of continuing to improve and progress to emerge as an obvious solution in that role.

With the report suggesting that Zidane is keen for him to stay and compete, that would give the impression that he’s aware of his quality, but time will tell if they agree to stick together or if a move elsewhere becomes an appealing option for the Moroccan international instead of potentially playing a back-up role at Real Madrid.

