Sometimes it looks like a club have pulled off an absolute masterstroke with a certain signing, so it’s always disappointing when it doesn’t work out.

Everton had been desperate to sign a new striker ever since Romelu Lukaku left to join Man United, and it looked like Moise Kean was the ideal replacement.

He had forced his way into the Juventus side and looked incredibly talented, so many fans expected him to flourish at Goodison Park and possibly work his way back to Juve in the future.

Unfortunately he’s mainly been known for lackluster performances and for making headlines off the pitch, and it looks like he could be on his way back to Italy.

According to Calciomercato via Football Italia, Roma are working on a deal to take him back to Serie A in a loan deal that would have an option to buy.

They go on to say that Everton bought him for around €27.5m, but this would allow Roma to buy him permanently for about €20m.

They also add that he’s good friends with Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and they are seen as the front runners just now, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He only managed to score once in 26 appearances last season, so it’s hard to describe his spell at Everton as anything other than a disappointment.