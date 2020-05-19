Touted Man Utd price-tag for Paul Pogba could complicate any possible Juventus swap deal

Man Utd could reportedly set a hefty price-tag for Paul Pogba and it’s suggested that it could ultimately complicate any possible direct swap deals for the superstar with Juventus linked.

The 27-year-old has endured a frustrating campaign this year as injury problems have limited him to just eight appearances, although he’ll hope to have fully recovered to play a key role in the remainder of the season given it has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, speculation over his future at Old Trafford seemingly hasn’t stopped, and it continues to link him with a potential exit although it’s now suggested that his latest valuation could scupper any talk of a swap deal materialising.

According to Calciomercato, United are refusing to accept less than €100m for the Frenchman, while Calciomercato, via Sky Sport Italia, also report that their demands would seemingly make a swap deal unlikely with Juventus again specifically mentioned as an interested party. With clubs around Europe unlikely to splash out this summer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis, it raises real doubts over an exit as few players on the market could arguably match that valuation as things stand, particularly in the Juve squad, and so a significant fee would still need to be involved.

It’s added though that while United have an option to extend his current contract by 12 months to keep him at the club until 2022, the will of the World Cup-winning French international could be crucial in determining where he is ahead of next season with both Real Madrid and Juventus heavily linked with an interest in him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely firstly be desperate to see him return from injury and link up with January signing Bruno Fernandes before any exit is considered though, as the pair could combine along with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to make Man Utd a real contender moving forward.

