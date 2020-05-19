Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has suggested that more players in the Premier League don’t want to return to training with key issues still unclear.

As noted by Sky Sports, Watford captain Troy Deeney has already confirmed that he’s informed the club that he won’t be returning to training this week as he has concerns over his son’s health and the possibility that he might pass on the coronavirus.

—

“Bolton away finished Piqué’s career at United. He was young and got bullied there. I always remember Vidic would be in the gym for two or three days before Bolton, pumping himself up.” – Wayne Rooney. READ MORE…

—

Neville has claimed in the video below that he knows there are players at other clubs who feel the same way or are ‘uncomfortable’ with certain things as the phased return of the Premier League is planned out.

He believes that the process would be a lot smoother if there was better consultation between the relevant parties, but time will tell just how many more take the same stance.

In contrast, fellow pundit Jamie Carragher argued that one or two players rejecting a return to training wouldn’t be a problem, but if they decided on en masse to snub following the guidelines, then that would become an issue for the clubs and the Premier League.

The league confirmed on Tuesday that after 748 tests were carried out on May 17 and 18, just six positive cases were recorded across three clubs. In turn, that would suggest that the concerns won’t be too high at clubs taking the necessary precautions and adhering to the safety guidelines, but as seen in Deeney’s case, he’s still not prepared to take that risk with the health of his family in mind.