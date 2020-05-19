Menu

‘World is absolutely not ready’ and ‘killing me’ – These Chelsea fans can’t believe star’s new look

Chelsea FC
As the Chelsea squad resumed training this week, N’Golo Kante’s new look got everyone talking as the Frenchman has seemingly miraculously grown hair.

We’ve all grown accustomed to seeing the combative midfield ace with the shaved head look, but with the coronavirus lockdown forcing players to stay indoors and perhaps not visit the barbers as often as they would like, Kante has gone for a new look rather than a DIY job at home.

As seen in the images below, he was back with the Chelsea squad as they resumed training ahead of the Premier League possibly restarting next month, although there are still clear social distancing measures in place.

However, one of the big talking points was Kante’s new look, as just a day earlier Ashley Young also showed off his new barnet as he trained at Inter with a full head of hair after years of shaving it all off and giving us the impression that he was perhaps follicly challenged.

Time will tell how long Kante opts to stick with this look, but it seems to have gone down well, although it’s still a hilarious reaction from some shocked Chelsea fans who can’t quite believe the transformation over the last couple of months…

