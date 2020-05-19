‘World is absolutely not ready’ and ‘killing me’ – These Chelsea fans can’t believe star’s new look

As the Chelsea squad resumed training this week, N’Golo Kante’s new look got everyone talking as the Frenchman has seemingly miraculously grown hair.

We’ve all grown accustomed to seeing the combative midfield ace with the shaved head look, but with the coronavirus lockdown forcing players to stay indoors and perhaps not visit the barbers as often as they would like, Kante has gone for a new look rather than a DIY job at home.

—

“Bolton away finished Piqué’s career at United. He was young and got bullied there. I always remember Vidic would be in the gym for two or three days before Bolton, pumping himself up.” – Wayne Rooney. READ MORE…

—

As seen in the images below, he was back with the Chelsea squad as they resumed training ahead of the Premier League possibly restarting next month, although there are still clear social distancing measures in place.

However, one of the big talking points was Kante’s new look, as just a day earlier Ashley Young also showed off his new barnet as he trained at Inter with a full head of hair after years of shaving it all off and giving us the impression that he was perhaps follicly challenged.

Time will tell how long Kante opts to stick with this look, but it seems to have gone down well, although it’s still a hilarious reaction from some shocked Chelsea fans who can’t quite believe the transformation over the last couple of months…

Kante with hair is killing me ??? pic.twitter.com/ijkyoVGeE9 — Pys (@CFCPys) May 19, 2020

Breaking news! N'Golo Kante has hair ??? pic.twitter.com/MGvYejBbab — Benaiah ? (@kwamebenaiah) May 19, 2020

n"goalo" kante with hair!!!

The premier league ain't ready for this don. pic.twitter.com/OSyiik3aNz — ?Hrithik(On loan to Borussia Dortmund) (@Hrithik62159674) May 19, 2020

The world is absolutely not ready for Kante with hair. Second PFA Player of the Year award? A Ballon D'Or nomination? Golden Boot at Euros 2021? Nobel Peace Prize? Get ready because this man is walking away with all of them. pic.twitter.com/vk3aof26I7 — Chelsea Stats. (@ExpectedChelsea) May 19, 2020

Kante got his hair back! Hearing Kante's phone has around 105 missed calls from Pep? #CFC pic.twitter.com/Iy56xOlNUf — Sudip Majumder (@studipm) May 19, 2020