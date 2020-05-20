A turning point for Mourinho and Spurs? – How their potential new Sporting Director raised over £240m at Monaco

The work of a Sporting Director or a Director of Football is still a bit of a mystery in Britain, but we’re starting to see many great examples on the continent that prove it can be a great thing.

A lot of British managers are still stuck in the expectation that they must control everything, so blaming the Sporting Director is an easy way out and it can cause the fans to turn against them too.

The example of Monchi who did great things at Sevilla and now Roma show how successful it can be, and it sounds like Spurs might get to see this in action too.

READ MORE: Liverpool star bizarrely listed in the betting odds for The Nobel Peace Prize

HITC have reported that there are conflicting reports about Luis Campos leaving Lille to join Spurs, but his work at Monaco shows how successful he could be in London.

He spent three years at Monaco and he showed some incredible prowess in the transfer market to sign players and sell them on for a giant profit.

Transfer fees always seem to differ depending on the reporting, so these figures are taken from Transfermarkt.co.uk, and they show what happened to some of the players who were signed during his tenure.

James Rodriguez – signed for £40m from Porto – Sold to Real Madrid for £67.5m

Anthony Martial – signed for £4.5m from Lyon – Sold to Man United for £54m

Fabinho – signed for £5.4m from Rio Ave – Sold to Liverpool for £40m

Geoffrey Kondogbia – signed for £18m from Sevilla – Sold to Inter Milan for £32m

Bernardo Silva – signed for £14m from Benfica – Sold to Man City for £45m

Tiemoue Bakayoko – signed for £7.2m from Rennes – Sold to Chelsea for £36m

Thomas Lemar – signed for £3.6m from Caen – Sold to Atletico Madrid for £63m

These are just the headline players, it’s also worth remembering that he also helped to make money on numerous others, while he also managed to assemble the squad that went on to take the title away from PSG.

It’s clear that Spurs don’t have the money to just go out and buy a world class squad, they will need to raise funds through good recruitment and selling players on, while finding stars from under appreciated markets will also help them grow.

Campos still hasn’t been officially been announced by Spurs yet, but this could be huge for the club going forward.