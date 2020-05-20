Agent confirms that Barcelona will not be able to re-sign Neymar this Summer

A lot of last Summer was dedicated to transfer stories that were trying to work out how Barcelona might be able to convince PSG to sell Neymar, and of course it didn’t happen.

PSG are a club who don’t need to sell, so it was always going to take something special to convince them to let Neymar go. Selling him could also be seen as an admission of defeat, so it was hard to see it happening anyway.

It looked like we were primed for another Summer of rumours, but the financial fall-out from the Covid-19 crisis might have ended the likelihood of a transfer already.

As reported by The Daily Star, Neymar’s agent has confirmed that he won’t be leaving PSG to sign for Barcelona this Summer.

They do go on to say that Neymar is unhappy with the standard of football in France and he is desperate to return to Barca, but the current economic climate just means it’s impossible.

It’s still likely that the occasional story will come out suggesting that Barca will look to swap multiple players with PSG to bring the Brazilian back, but this should shut them down.