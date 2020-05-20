Arsenal are reportedly considering a swap deal to sign Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, with Alexandre Lacazette heading in the other direction.

The Gunners could well be one of the clubs hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and that might mean they need to change the way they do business this summer.

Arsenal would do well to sign free agents where possible, as well as conducting swap deals to avoid spending too much cash on new players.

According to AS, Lemar is a player they remain keen on, and both Arsenal and Atletico may be open to exchange deals this summer.

The Frenchman was notably a target for the north London giants under Arsene Wenger, as he confirmed in quotes to Telefoot, as translated by the Telegraph a few years ago.

Since then, however, Lemar’s form has taken a considerable dip, and it could be a gamble to try to bring him in to solve Mikel Arteta’s side’s problems.

Still, the 24-year-old is young enough that he could turn his career around, and it may well be that his style of play was just not ideal for Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

If AFC could get Lemar back to his best, he could be an important signing for the club next season.

“The ‘wheeler dealer’ tag that gets trotted out about Harry is a load of nonsense. Harry understands people and he understands football and the biggest compliment I could give him is that he could manage Real Madrid, England or Dagenham and be successful in all three jobs.” Who said this about Harry Redknapp? Click here to read more.