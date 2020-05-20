Arsenal may be hinting at a new contract being imminent for Bukayo Saka judging from a recent Instagram post about the youngster.

See below as Arsenal’s official account posted a photo of Saka holding the club crest on his shirt, with the caption: “Just getting started.”

The wonderkid has been a revelation for the Gunners this season, but he’s heading towards the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could do with holding on to Saka, and it seems this little hint has got some fans excited, judging by the comments on the post.

“Contract extension incoming” wrote one user.

“New contract maybe” said another, while someone added: “Oh he defo signed”.