According to the Sun via Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha, Arsenal are interested in signing Benfica star Rafa Silva, with the playmaker reportedly keen to move to London.

The Sun claim that the star is ‘flattered’ by Arsenal’s interest in his services. Silva has been in fine form this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Correio de Manha report that the 27-year-old’s release clause stands at £71m, however the Sun add that Newcastle were recently quoted with a £25m price tag on the ace.

The Magpies are reportedly interested in signing the versatile attacker as they continue to be linked with several relatively high-profile names due whilst they’re under a takeover bid from a consortium led by mega-rich Saudi Arabians.

The Sun add that Benfica could be ‘forced’ into parting ways with the ace in the next transfer window as they look to raise funds for their own summer spending.

Silva was also superb for the European giants last season, as his tally of 17 goals in the Portuguese top-flight was only bettered by current Man United star Bruno Fernandes and teammate Haris Seferovic.

Silva is primarily used as a left-winger, however he’s comfortable on the opposite flank and has even flourished in a second striker role on a fair few occasions this season.

Whilst Silva is an exciting attacking player, who could be available for a drop of what is release clause stands at, should Mikel Arteta focus on strengthening Arsenal’s squad in other areas?