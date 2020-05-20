Arsenal are reportedly already starting to listen to offers for Alexandre Lacazette ahead of the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen what the precise timetable will be for the next edition of the transfer market, but it seems Arsenal are already planning for Lacazette’s departure, according to AS.

The Frenchman has been a key player for Arsenal, but many fans will no doubt feel he’s not lived up to expectations for much of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Given the current coronavirus pandemic, it could be that the Gunners are one of a number of clubs to see their finances take a significant hit, largely due to the loss of matchday revenue as games will likely have to go ahead behind closed doors for some time.

“The ‘wheeler dealer’ tag that gets trotted out about Harry is a load of nonsense. Harry understands people and he understands football and the biggest compliment I could give him is that he could manage Real Madrid, England or Dagenham and be successful in all three jobs.” Who said this about Harry Redknapp? Click here to read more.

It could therefore be wise for Arsenal to sell players like Lacazette in the near future if there are suitors for him.

The 28-year-old is a big name, but Mikel Arteta will surely not feel he is absolutely irreplaceable.