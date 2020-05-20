Arsenal are set to have a busy summer transfer window on their hands with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looking for bargain deals given the club’s financial struggles due to the coronavirus.

According to the Metro, super-agent Mino Raiola is mooting a potential swap deal involving Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Roma youngster Justin Kluivert, who is the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert.

Mkhitaryan is currently on a season-long loan at Roma and reportedly wants to make the move a permanent one, as translated by Goal.

Raiola who represents both Mkhitaryan and Kluivert is pushing for a cash plus player exchange deal that would see the players swap clubs with Arsenal paying £11-13m on top for signing Kluivert, according to the Metro report.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have shown interest in signing Bayern Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby according to The Mirror, via Le10Sport.

“The ‘wheeler dealer’ tag that gets trotted out about Harry is a load of nonsense. Harry understands people and he understands football and the biggest compliment I could give him is that he could manage Real Madrid, England or Dagenham and be successful in all three jobs.” Who said this about Harry Redknapp? Click here to read more.

The report states that Arsenal have made contact with the winger’s agent and are set to face stiff competition from Borussia Dortmund for the player’s signature.

Leverkusen value Diaby at €30m+, according to the report and the winger has been in fine form for Leverkusen scoring 5 goals and recording 8 assists this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Ligue 1 target Serhou Guirassy of Amiens has responded to transfer links linking him with a move to the Emirates, according to a report in the Metro.

As seen below, speaking about any impending move, Guirassy tweeted saying:

“Glad to hear about the interest from English clubs,”

“However please be careful, the ONLY agent authorised to speak on my behalf is my agent Moussa Sissoko.”

Glad to hear about the interest from English clubs, however please be careful, the ONLY agent authorised to speak on my behalf is my agent Moussa Sissoko. @MailSport @SunSport @DailyMailUK — Serhou Guirassy (@Guirassy_19) May 18, 2020

However, according to the Metro report, Guirassy could be available for as low as £13-17.5m after Amiens got relegated from Ligue 1, following the announcement of ending the season due to the coronavirus.