It’s common to see intense speculation about a player leaving a club followed by silence and eventually a new contract, and it makes you wonder if there was even any truth in it.

An agent and his player need leverage in negotiations if they want to get the best deal, and the easiest way of doing that is to get stories in the press showing how many clubs are interested in them.

Manuel Neuer has been the subject of speculation recently, with respected German journalist Christian Falk stating that Chelsea were looking at signing him:

According to our Information @ChelseaFC is interested in a transfer of @Manuel_Neuer if the Club can sell @kepa_46 @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 26, 2020

Perhaps there was some truth in that, but it doesn’t matter now after Bayern reported on their official site that the keeper has signed a new deal through to 2023.

They talk about him being a leader and a captain so it’s clear he’s still going to be the first choice keeper for the foreseeable future, even if they have Alexander Nubel joining them in the Summer.

He turned 34 recently so this contract should see him through his final great years, and it makes it hard to see him leaving Bayern at any point soon.