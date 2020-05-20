Although there’s been plenty of talk about transfers in the past few months, it doesn’t sound like many deals are close to happening.

You have to think that most clubs will need to wait until play starts again so they can evaluate their financial position, and that will give the advantage to the few mega rich clubs.

Team like Man City and PSG have very wealthy owners who won’t be affected by this, so it means they can make the early moves and probably pick up a few bargains.

According to a report from Portuguese outlet Abola, PSG have opened talks with Porto over a Summer move for Alex Telles.

They point out that Barcelona and Chelsea have been heavily linked with him, but PSG have stolen a march by opening negotiations.

It doesn’t sound like a deal is close right now, with PSG offering €20m when Porto are demanding €30m, so that could give the other teams a chance to step in.

It’s not clear if either side is likely to budge in their stance at this point, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this story in the upcoming weeks.