It was an unsavoury incident which ultimately cost Granit Xhaka the Arsenal captaincy, and now the player has opened up on the issue he had with Gunners fans.
A spiky character at the best of times, the Swiss midfielder took umbrage at his own supporters jeering him off of the pitch as he was subbed in a match against Crystal Palace.
Instead of just walking off as might be expected of a professional player, Xhaka decided to cup his ears to the crowd and take off his shirt in disgust, prompting a furious reaction from the Emirates Stadium patrons.
“The subject is closed for me,” he told Bild, cited by the Daily Mirror. “Maybe it was also a misunderstanding, and both sides overreacted a bit.
“The fans can be sure that I always go beyond my limits and give everything for Arsenal.”
Ever since that point, there appears to have been something of a disconnect between player and fans, and frankly Xhaka only has himself to blame.
Many working class fans pay their hard-earned to be entertained, and they’ll soon let a player know it if they don’t believe a performance has been up to the standard expected.
Xhaka, particularly being captain at the time, should’ve known better than to react.